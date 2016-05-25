Main Page

Welcome to ZineWiki!
ZineWiki: the zine encyclopedia that anyone can edit
currently with 5,067 original articles

ZineWiki is an open-source encyclopedia devoted to zines and independent media. It covers the history, production, distribution and culture of the small press.

NOTE: Before adding a project to ZineWiki, please browse the Previously Featured Articles for examples of the best ZineWiki has to offer.
Keep in mind, ZineWiki is not a classifieds section, it is an encyclopedia.
New entries should NOT contain simply a "sample page" and contact information.

Featured Article!

ZineWiki is back!


ZineWiki is back in action! We should have full functionality for creating new articles (AKA zine entries) and full searching. There are probably a few remaining problems, if you spot them, please message one of the Admins! We will have many updates coming soon, we hope to invigorate ZineWiki now that it's functioning properly, so please write and edit away!

--Dan and Jerianne, with big thanks to Milo and Jenna!

First Time Here?

ZineWiki is open to contributions, additions and editing from anyone, anywhere, at any time. However, we do ask that you register a free account first, so that we can cut down on spam and malicious edits.

Or maybe you'd prefer to browse:

Feel free to add your project, contribute additional information to already existing pages, or to edit what’s already published. Subjects should be explained in terms of their relevance to zines and independent media.

