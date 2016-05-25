ZineWiki is back!



ZineWiki is back in action! We should have full functionality for creating new articles (AKA zine entries) and full searching. There are probably a few remaining problems, if you spot them, please message one of the Admins! We will have many updates coming soon, we hope to invigorate ZineWiki now that it's functioning properly, so please write and edit away!

--Dan and Jerianne, with big thanks to Milo and Jenna!